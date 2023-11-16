DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new animal exhibit and associated facilities are on their way to Scovill Zoo in Decatur.

The Decatur Park District announced on Wednesday that its Board of Commissioners had approved an agreement to construct a new exhibit and holding building for its mountain lions.

The outdoor exhibit will be 2,000 square feet and include ponds, caves, a glass viewing area for visitors and an interactive area where zookeepers can feed and train the mountain lions. In addition, the project will build a new holding area for the mountain lions when not on exhibit. The building will also serve as an indoor holding space for the zoo’s two camels, Jack and Fin.

Money for the project came from private donations, the park district said.

“We are excited to continue the growth of Scovill Zoo with the addition of a Mountain Lion Exhibit,” said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. “Zoo staff are humbled by this gift and look forward to sharing this new exhibit with Decatur and Central Illinois.”

Construction on the exhibit and holding building is expected to be complete by August of next year.