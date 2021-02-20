Scouts hold annual derby

FAIRMOUNT, Ill. (WCIA) — Boy scouts in Champaign county participated in a skills competition this afternoon as a part of their annual Klondike Derby.

More than 100 scouts and leader from the 9-county Prairielands Council were at the event.

The derby has been held for more than 50 years. The competition started with teams of 6 to 8 scouts who completed various outdoor skill challenges, such as fire building, survival shelters and first-aid situations.

Scouts got through each challenge by pulling a dog sled.

Scout executive Jared White says the derby is unlike any other events.

“It’s about kids. That what is. That is what we’re about. We’re about character, citizenship, fitness and about having more kids in this program. This is that program where you can be outside. You can social distance. You can have fun. You’re not having to be inside on a video game. Just get out and have a great time,” says White.

The final challenge was a sled race. An award ceremony was held after the event.