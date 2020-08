CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Some students delivered hundreds of masks for the community. An all girl troop in the Boy Scouts of America was at Champaign Church of Christ. 12 year old Aurelie Gerini is in the troop working on her Eagle Project. She chose to make masks for Feeding Our Kids and was able to get over 2000 masks made.

They delivered them Thursday. She says she has spent over 120 hours completing the project.