Scott’s Law citations issued

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say they issued 15 Scott’s Law citations Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 12.

Overall, Illinois State Police have issued nearly 5,900 tickets so far in 2019. This year has been the deadliest in history for state troopers. 26 troopers have been hit, including two who were killed, by drivers who were drunk or not paying attention.

As troopers responded to crashes caused by snowy and icy conditions this week, they reminded drivers to slow down and give crews extra space on the roads. There were dozens of crashes on the interstates throughout Central Illinois.