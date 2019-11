MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State’s Attorney Jay Scott will not seek re-election after almost eight years on the job.

Monday, Scott announced he’ll retire in November of next year after his term is up.

He says, after long consideration, he’s decided to spend more time with his family.

Scott says he served as a prosecutor for almost 34-years; more than 32 of which were in the state’s attorney’s office.