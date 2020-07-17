Schools undergo renovations

MONTICELLO, Ill (WCIA)- It took three referendums before one was passed for the Monticello school district. Instead of getting a new high school, they’re getting renovations. Principal Adam Clapp says it’ll still look just as new.



“When they’re all finished, you’re not going to know it’s going to almost look new,” said Clapp. “The spaces that are being renovated currently it’s pretty impressive the change they’ve undergone.”

Some renovations include a new gym and auditorium; changes are also coming next door to Washington elementary school.

The new addition students are especially looking forward to is a new air conditioning system and bigger classrooms.

“It was a facility that didn’t have air conditioning,” said Clapp. “Some of our classrooms in our 1921 building were very small through this renovation project we’ll be knocking out walls and moving some walls to increase the size of those classrooms.”



The new science labs are not just for looks but also an opportunity to improve learning.”

“The impacts are going to be huge our new science labs are state of the art, and I think that’s going to push our kids even more.” Even though these Monticello schools are getting a new look, they’re still preserving their history by having a wall from the original 1921 building.



Construction is still underway and is expected to be done in the fall.

The school board is scheduled to meet next week to talk about learning options for the fall.