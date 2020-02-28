Schools take steps to prevent spread of coronavirus

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools in the area are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

There are not any cases in Decatur yet. However, school officials said they are working to make sure students and staff are protected.

Graphic of coronavirus provided by the Centers for Disease Control.

Decatur Public Schools officials said they have been working with the Macon County Health Department to put a plan in place. There are more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus in the world and about 3,000 people have died from it. Most of those deaths are in mainland China.

Wednesday, President Trump announced a coronavirus task force. Now, schools in central Illinois are announcing their plans to keep children safe.

Macon County Health Department officials said they are working with school nurses. Schools were given packets of information about the virus. They are urging people to stay home when sick, washing your hands frequently with antibacterial soup and sanitize surfaces like counters, tables and doorknobs.

As for what is happening nationally with the coronavirus; there is now the first case of suspected community transmission of the virus in the U.S. It is a woman in California. That means the source of the infection is not known. Officials are trying to track down who she has been in contact with.

Due to the fears of the virus spreading around the world, stocks took a big hit. The Dow fell more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.