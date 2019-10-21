Schools receive grants

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in multiple classrooms at Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School celebrated as their teachers were awarded grants.

The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundations kicked off its grant giving season last week with a Facebook Live announcing dozens of recipients across both school districts. The grants ranged anywhere from $250 to $1,000. They plan to hand out a total of $60,000 in grants throughout the year.

Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, the Urbana school district’s superintendent, was on prize patrol at Preston Williams Monday morning, going classroom to classroom with giant checks. She called it a great opportunity.

“It’s a great job for me to be able to go to classrooms,” Ivory-Tatum said. “The teachers know they won the grants, but today I get to bring the grants to the students and talk to the teachers and celebrate with them.”

Ivory-Tatum said six Urbana schools received their checks on Monday.

“We’re able to fund some of the fun activities they’re able to do here, but they have all these great ideas around STEM activities and the fine arts, different projects and shows they want to do, field trips, and so it’s a great way for them to collaborate with one another and to get extra funding for things the district doesn’t always typically provide them with.”

Rusty Clevenger, Preston Williams’ fine arts teacher, received a $1,000 and $500 grant. One of the grants will help roughly 90 kindergarten students take a field trip to downtown Urbana to look at public art displays.

“The reason we do that is it allows kindergarteners to interact with art and know that it’s actually present everywhere they go in Urbana,” Clevenger said. “And, it allows them to have dialogue with their parents about the things that they see in downtown.”

The second award is an IDEA (Invest, Develop, Elevate, Achive) grant, which CU Schools Foundation awards based on innovation, creativity and student ownership of learning. Clevenger said this grant will support a third-grade fashion show. This year’s theme will be Charlotte’s Web. Students will design, build and create a hat or mask for the show. Kindergarteners will also have a music video for it, dressing up as farm animals.

“We’re lucky enough to be in Champaign Urbana where the arts are very prevalent and there’s a lot of spaces for the arts,” he said. “But in our specific building, it’s the access to those. What we do in Urbana is they get drama, dance, art and music, so we try to combine those to allow students to see the way those connect.”

Kindergarten teacher Jeanette Delgado will be receiving $500 from the Vincent O. Greene Grant, which focuses on financial literacy, math, business, accounting, finance, etc. She’s putting the funding toward developmental play.

“We’re getting these amazing kitchens so we can go ahead and incorporate literacy and math into real-life problems in our classroom,” Delgado explained.

Her class is learning in both English and Spanish.

“It’s so beneficial for students not to know just English, to learn another language, and Spanish is another common language here and not just here but throughout the United States,” she said. “This is just going to give students an opportunity they might not have had.”

Some of the teachers at Dr. Williams will receive grants for bilingual books and materials.

“Because of the manufacturers, there’s a lot less material available for Spanish-speaking books,” Principal Danielle Jackson said. “So, we try to gain more and more books in the classrooms to meet the needs of both our native English-speaking students and native Spanish-speaking students within our dual language program.”

Jackson said in total, 28 teachers applied for grants this time around.

“We are extremely excited,” she said. “Very happy about how this can help support students and help support teachers as they work with students and try to give them authentic reading materials.”

