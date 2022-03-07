MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central A&M High School and Gregory Intermediate School are raising funds for Ukraine.

Central A&M teacher Liana Havryliuk Creamer is from Ukraine and many of her family and friends still live there. To support her country and her family, the school is hosting a donation drive to support hospitals and people in need.

“Hospitals are being bombed, and that is just, I can’t even imagine that,” said Superintendent Deann Heck. “That the local hospital has been bombed and there’s no place for the people who have been injured to go.”

Heck said the donations will go through the Assumption’s bank and then Assumption’s Community Pride Association will collect the funds to send to a bank in Ukraine that partners with humanitarian crisis programs. The deadline to donate is March 31.

Cash and checks (payable to ACPA-Ukraine) can be dropped off at Central A&M Schools, the First National Bank of Assumption or Ayars bank in Moweaqua. Donations are also being accepted online.