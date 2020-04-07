Schools pass out supplies to families

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Schools have been closed for weeks now and are preparing for it to stay that way for quite some time.

That is why the Champaign school district is bulking up its supply to help out families in need.

The district has been distributing food to families, but it also started passing out school supplies on Monday for students learning from home.

There are drive-throughs set up at three different schools, including Garden Hills, Booker T. Washington, and Jefferson Middle School.

Families can come every Monday between 10AM and 1PM to collect what they need.

The amount the district is giving out depends on the number of children under 18 in each family.

“Families are really trying to collect things that they need during this time. We want to make sure families have everything they need at home to support their students in every way that they can, and we want to partner with them in that as well, says Margee Poole from the Champaign school district.”

The drive-through is in addition to mobile distribution on Fridays. That is for families with transportation issues.