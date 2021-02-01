Schools makes sure students get nutritious food during pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — While some pandemic restrictions are easing in our area, many school districts still are not serving meals inside. Instead, they are handing them out to families and that is no easy feat.

Jefferson Middle School officials were expecting about 240 meals to be given out there Monday. In fact, between March and November–in Champaign County–more than 1 million school meals were given out.

“We have a lot of unanswered questions with the pandemic right now, but the one thing we know for sure is kids are still gonna need access to those nutritious meals,” said Tim Murphy, ISBE Nutrition Department principal consultant. The responsibility of serving them falls on the shoulders of people working in school districts.

“It’s a learning process because things keep changing every day,” said Murphy. “One day we might be doing one thing. Next day it might just be totally opposite.”

Despite those challenges, many like Food Services Coordinator Linda Jones are rising to the occasion.

“We’re basically taking what we typically do in a 5-day school week, we’re doing it in one day.”

Food Service Director Laura Dees said the Champaign School District is operating through its summer meals program. It was extended because of COVID-19.

So, once a week, families drive up and pick up as many meals as they need. That distribution is happening at three different spots, one being Jefferson Middle School.

“Monday’s will continue to be a distance learning day for the entire district, so we will continue to do our distribution of meals on Mondays,” said Dees.

Dees said the pandemic has really highlighted a need they already knew existed and they are happy to help fill it.

“We know many people have lost their jobs, are laid off temporarily. So we want to be able to be able to provide. In addition, many of our school-aged children rely on school meals each school day, so we want to continue to provide them meals even when they aren’t in-person learning.”

These meals are for anyone 18 or younger. In addition to drive-thru pick-up sites, the District also does home deliveries.