Schools make changes for parent teacher conferences

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana School District #116 are canceling face-to-face parent teacher conferences out of caution for the coronavirus.

Urbana Schools are cancelling their conferences that were supposed to take place Thursday and Friday. In an announcement via social media, the district said staff are urged to have teleconferences instead of face-to-face.

Champaign Schools made a similar announcement. Conferences will be held over the phone. In addition the district cancelled all activities and travel through April 5.

Rantoul City Schools have also decided to move their conferences to phone only.