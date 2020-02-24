Schools look for donations for Rocket Locker

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A locker at Unity High School is helping students get access to food and other necessities while also giving them job skills.

The Rocket Locker will be housed in the Unity High School library. Students in need can grab food, hygiene supplies and clothes from the locker at any time during the school day.

Students in the high school’s Life Skills program will be in charge of collecting food for the locker and organizing it. Donations will be gathered by those students throughout the school year.

“It’s been really cool that my students get this opportunity to to learn something while the’re also helping others and getting to realize how good it feels to help the other people in our schools,” said Special Education Teacher Cassie Alpers. Alpers is offering a special incentive for students who donate. Those who bring donations from now until Friday get one entry in a raffle drawing per day. After Friday, three names will be drawn to win gift cards. Below is a list of suggestions for donations.

Alpers said this exercise is also giving students perspective on the impact of poverty. “Rural poverty is something that’s a pretty big problem that people don’t really talk about. So we had a chat in my classroom about, ‘What does it mean to not have access to food? What does it mean to be food insecure?'” She added that most of her students are fortunate enough to not experience that feeling in their own lives. “We got to talk about what it means to need something or to be homeless or to be living in poverty and how it would feel to need something you don’t have.”