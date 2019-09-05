Schools given STOP the Bleed Kits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One task force is making sure schools know how to handle physical trauma if it ever happens. The Illinois Terrorism Task Force handed out more than 7,000 STOP the Bleed Kits ahead of the school year for worst case scenarios. Every school in the state got at least one.

The kits have a C-A-T tourniquet, QuikClot Bleeding Control Dressing, Emergency Trauma Dressing, MicroShield Mask, Nitrile gloves, Trauma shears, Permanent marker and Instruction card. Schools will get more kits after at least five teachers there complete training.