Schools get thousands in grant money for literacy

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Unit 4 schools will get getting thousands of dollars to expand their libraries and provide additional opportunities to students. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded 24 Illinois Youth Literacy grants; two of which will go to Bottenfield Elementary School and Edison Middle School.

Bottenfield’s $1,750 grants is for its Making the Jump from Picture Books to Chapter Books program. The school will buy 125 new titles for the library with a focus on students transitioning to the next reading level.

Edison will receive a $2,000 grant for its Just Right Reading program. A minimum of 200 English language learners, dual language students and those with learning disabilities will benefit. Classroom and library reading instruction will improve reading abilities while providing access to books of interest.

Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to nonprofit groups.