CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As snow continues to fall on Central Illinois, several school districts in the region are either switching to remote learning or declaring an emergency day and canceling class altogether.

Danville School District 118 said it was making the switch to e-learning due to dangerous road conditions predicted on Friday morning. The e-learning day will last from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be considered a full day of student attendance; a day will not be added to the end of the school calendar. All extra-curricular activities are canceled as well.

Learning parameters for Friday depend on the age range of the student:

Teachers will contact Pre-K parents with live lesson times. The lessons will be recorded and posted if those times don’t fit parents’ or children’s schedules.

Students in grades K-6 will log in at 8 a.m. and will be provided an explanation of assignments and for turning in work, along with info on how to contact teachers if they need assistance.

Students in grades 7-12 will log in at 8 a.m. (according to their schedules) and receive assignment expectations. They should also be able to find info on where to find assignments, how to turn assignments in and how to contact teachers.

Decatur Public Schools also announced that it will be holding an e-learning day on Friday. Students will stay home and participate in virtual learning starting at their regular school star time. All athletics, extracurricular activities and the Extended Day program are canceled.

In observance of President’s Day, Decatur students will not be in the classroom on Monday either. They will return to school on Tuesday.

Todd Vilardo, Superintendent of Charleston Community Unit School District #1, announced that the district will be closed on Friday due to hazardous road conditions. Unlike the school districts in Danville and Decatur, Charleston CUSD elected to cancel instruction instead of holding it remotely.

“The timing of this notification makes e-Learning for tomorrow undesirable; therefore, tomorrow will be an emergency day, NOT an e-Learning day,” Vilardo said. “For those who were wishing for a ‘snow day’ at some point this year, your wish has been granted!”

Springfield Public School District 186 also canceled instruction by declaring an emergency snow day, which means this day will be added to the end of the school year. All District 186 schools and the SCOPE childcare program will closed.

Rantoul City Schools and Argenta-Oreana CUSD #1 also announced the cancelation of instruction on Friday.