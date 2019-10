CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hundreds of students across the state honored a 7-year-old who died last week.

Wyatt Pope died in the hospital on Saturday. His father was killed in the crash on Wednesday.

Students at several schools wore red and black in memory of Wyatt on Tuesday. They also donated to help his parents.

Students at Schlarman Academy in Davnille donned red and black in memory of Wyatt Pope. They were only one of several schools that did this in his honor.

Schools in the Georgetown-Ridge Farm school district will wear red and black next week.