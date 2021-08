ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It is back-to-school time and if you are dropping the kids off or heading to work, you will see a change.

The “School Zone” speed limit of 20 miles an hour starts at 6:30 a.m.. That is half an hour earlier than previous years. It is set to end at the regular time of 4 p.m..

It was signed into law in July–and once it hit the governor’s desk–he immediately signed it. Police said the new time will help keep students and drivers safe.