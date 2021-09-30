School warns parents of TikTok challenges

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 filer, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign School District Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer is warning parents of new Tik Tok trends.

In an email to parents, Boozer said they need parents’ help to curb any violent acts by their children.

The latest TikTok trend asks students to calmly walk up to a teacher, slap them, and then run off. Making sure they get the whole thing on camera.

“This disrespectful act is a clear violation of the Student Code of Conduct. Disciplinary actions could range from parent conferences to expulsion,” Boozer said in the email.

She also shared with parents a list of monthly TikTok school challenges. Including:

September: Vandalize school bathrooms

October: Smack a staff member

November: Kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school

February: Mess up school signs

March: Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria

May: Ditch day

June: Flip off in the front office

Boozer said these types of behaviors will not be tolerated in Champaign school buildings. She said, in addition to any consequences from the school, some of them are criminal in nature and could lead to serious, life-long legal consequences.

“I encourage you to talk with your students about this, as well as the harm that these challenges can bring,” Boozer said.

She said parents can use Securly to report suspicious behavior or activity. She said the app can be downloaded on cell phones or reports can be made by calling 833-800-STOP.