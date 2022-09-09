GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon.

Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night that the caller was arrested.”

Georgetown Police Department took the threat seriously.

“The person who made the threat is a parent who took issue that her child received detention. I am deeply saddened that our staff member had to be on the receiving end of a shooting threat and excessive profanity. The safety of staff and students is paramount and threats of this nature will not be tolerated. I am thankful for the continual support of the Georgetown Police Department.” said, Neal.