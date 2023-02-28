RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A grade school in Rantoul has a new “furry therapist,” and he came just in time to comfort students during Monday’s tornado warnings.

His name is Cooper and he’s a certified therapy dog. Sherrie Harper says she’s always wanted to combine her two passions – teaching kindergarten and dogs. Monday was Cooper’s third day at Broadmeadow Elementary, and Harper says the kids were extra grateful to have him by their side while sheltering in place for severe weather.

“There were children who were very upset because they didn’t really understand, and they were crying. We got Cooper there right away and got the children to come over and pet him. It totally distracted them and calmed them right away. So he was doing his job,” Harper said.

Harper says cooper is very calm and friendly, making him the perfect companion for students and staff who could use a little extra support.