School temporarily moves to full remote learning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District officials said Liberty School will move to full remote learning until September 21.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Alicia Geddis said this came after a school employee exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. “Currently, we do not believe students were within close contact with this employee,” Geddis stated. “As promised, we are taking extra precautionary measures. We are moving Liberty School to a full remote learning program until Monday, September 21, 2020.” Remote learning will start on Tuesday.

Geddis said the school is being cleaned and disinfected per health department guidance.

Families are asked to closely monitor children and themselves for COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, etc. For more information about COVID-19 symptoms, click here.