School swap no longer a consideration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A controversial proposal to swap two Champaign Unit 4 campuses has been scrapped, superintendent Susan Zola said Friday.

The announcement comes after two district-sponsored “listening sessions” were held on the topic earlier this week; both drew crowds that vocalized their opposition to bussing current Garden Hills students out of the neighborhood so that dual-language Spanish program at International Prep Academy could expand to a K-8 program at the Garden Hills campus.

On December 9, a school board meeting contained the first, public talks of a plan to move IPA students — and dual-language programming — to the Garden Hills building.

The plan drew ire from Garden Hills families, who said they hadn’t been approached by the district before the school board broached the topic nearly a month ago.

Families from International Prep Academy also voiced their displeasure at a lack of clarity: they’d showed up en masse on December 9 to support what they thought was an on-site expansion of the current IPA building, only to learn at the board meeting that a campus swap was the district’s actual proposal.

In a meeting with local media outlets Friday, Zola said the option is no longer being considered by the district.

