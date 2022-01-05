School superintendent finalists to meet the public virtually Wednesday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The two finalists vying to be the next superintendent of Decatur Public Schools will be revealed Wednesday night.



The district and the firm handling the search, Schaumburg-based Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), have not released the names of the finalists. HYA’s Max McGee previously told our newsroom that the firm and the district had not had a conversation about releasing the names.

However, the finalists’ identities will become public Wednesday night as the district and HYA host virtual forums. The candidates are expected to talk about their background, then McGee will moderate a question and answer session. The session for the first candidate will be at 6 p.m., and the second session will be at 7:15 p.m. Both sessions will use this Zoom link. Residents can also contact the school board with feedback.

The school district is looking for a permanent replacement for Dr. Paul Fregeau, who left in June to take the same position at the Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area.