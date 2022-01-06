School superintendent finalists state their case

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The school board at Decatur Public Schools now has two more hours of material to pore over as it chooses between two finalists for the district’s next superintendent.



After first keeping the finalists’ names a secret, the district and the firm handling the search held a virtual public forum Wednesday night where the candidates stated their case and answered moderated audience questions.



One candidate is Dr. Malika Savoy-Brooks, Chief Academic Supports Officer of The School District of Philadelphia. The other is Michael Gaal, President of Sales at Beable Education. That company provides a literary system to school districts.

Residents can give their feedback on the candidates through a four-question online survey. The survey asks you to identify what group you belong to (student, district staff member, etc.). Then it asks you to rank each candidate on a scale from “Not the right fit for our district” to “An acceptable fit for our district” to “A perfect fit for our district.” The final question allows for open-ended comments.



District spokesperson Denise Swarthout said the school board on Tuesday will talk about the search in closed session, and that will determine next steps.