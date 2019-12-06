School staff participate in cancer fundraiser

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Staff at one school say they are willing to shave their heads if one organization can reach its fundraising goal.

The student council at Urbana Middle School is trying to raise $1,200 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Nine staff members at the school say they will shave their heads if they hit their goal by mid-December. Two dozen other teachers are risking a pie in the face or the chance to be slimed.

It will happen at an all school assembly. Teachers say they are sure students will love the chance to get involved. “Being one of the shavees, I can tell which kids love me and which kids hate me because the ones that love me will come ‘Oh yeah, we’re gonna get you. Here’s my donation, you’re gonna get it!’. And the kids who don’t really care for me so much come up to me and go ‘Oh we’re gonna get you, it’s going to be so good to see you humiliated. Yeah, I’m throwing in money for that,’ said Phil Weber, 8th Grade ELA Teacher.

Donations can be dropped off at the middle school or mailed in. They are collecting through December 16. They will also accept donation after that date.