School resource officers to be discussed at meeting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After more than two decades of having a part-time, plainclothes police officer serve in a limited capacity as a school resource officer, Urbana school board members are considering a new plan to install full-time officers at the district’s middle and high schools.

Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin and Deputy Chief of Police Rich Surles will deliver a presentation to board members at tonight’s study session meeting.

The change comes in the wake of a tumultuous 2018-19 school year, in which an increase in “major level behaviors” led to increased police presence at both the middle and high school following multiple incidents.

After a February fight that landed one UHS teacher in the hospital, the district’s interim administrative team — then led by former superintendent Preston Williams — began talks with UPD about dedicating an SRO to each campus.

In August, UPD agreed to keep an officer at the high school for five days a week. Once the school year was underway, the department began a search for full-time SRO at UMS, according to the district.

While having full-time SROs means an increased police presence on both campuses, both officers will be tasked with preventing youth involvement in the criminal justice system when possible. Officials pointed to a recently-formalized partnership with the Youth Assessment Center as one option for student referrals. The plan also calls for the UMS resource officer to be engaged in staff meetings with the principal and student interventionists, along with making daily check-ins with hall monitors and other students and staff.

UMS’ officer would also be present for all three of the school’s lunch periods.

The board will discuss tonight whether the district’s SROs should be in full or modified uniform.

If, at a later meeting, the board decides to approve the proposed SRO model, USD116 will have two officers per 1,081 students, according to the district. That’s a change from one half-time SRO per 4,322 students.

SRO responsibilities when school isn’t in-session could include relationship-building with Self-Made Kingz, a multi-agency initiative for young men in Urbana, leading youth police academies, and coordinating park district opportunities.

Board members will also discuss the potential costs of the move. Prior to talks of having two, dedicated SROs per campus, UPD covered the entire cost of the district’s half-time officer.