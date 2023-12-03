ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCA) — Officials with the St. Joseph school district are warning the community about suspicious vans in the area.

The St. Joseph-Ogden School Resource Officer posted on Facebook about two separate incidents. The first happened at a Jack Flash gas station. A man in a red van asked a customer if they spoke French, and for help with his broken down van. The customer said no and the man left.

The second incident happened south of St. Joseph. Someone in a white van stopped in the road and asked a farmer driving a tractor for help with their GPS.

Melissa McKee, a St. Joseph resident, said now is the time to stay aware of your surroundings.

“I always told my girls to stay with your friends. Don’t leave one behind. Don’t let someone go to the restroom by themselves,” she said. “If they’re at a party or at a bar, you know, stay together, don’t walk down any dark alley.”

The SRO said if you see or come across a situation like this, call the police.