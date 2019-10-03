School resource officer shares safety message as drivers ignore crossing guard law

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A law that often gets ignored can put kids at risk of getting hit by cars.

The school resource officer for the Mahomet-Seymour School District has noticed drivers blowing past crossing guards, particularly at the busy intersection of Division and State Street. He doesn’t ever want to have to tell a parent that something happened to their child because of an accident.

Crossing guard Kristi Hart has seen a lot in the four years she’s worked for the school district. She says, “I have other people’s children in my hands everyday. It’s a serious job. I don’t take it lightly.”

That’s why it’s disheartening when she sees drivers put kids in danger. She says, “It seems to me that those two lanes on that side and in the turning lanes of each those are the ones who always want to go.”

People do drive through even when her stop sign is up and kids are around.

Hart doesn’t stand in the middle of the road for nothing. She’s there to enforce rules. While she doesn’t have a badge, crossing guards have the same authority as a police officer. School Resource Officer Bill Ward says, “It applies as long as they’re out there with a proper vest and stop sign.”

Ward wants to make sure drivers are aware of a very important law that some drivers tend to disregard. He says, “What we have seen and some of the complaints we’ve received is that as the crossing guard is in the intersection and there are children crossing the other side of the road, somebody on the opposite side where there may not be children passing, turns right. They think that’s legal to do and it’s not.”

The lesson is simple: Stop and stay stopped until the crossing guard tells you that you can go. Hart encourages driver to pay attention and says, “Just take that second look to see if I’m out there or I’ve started to go out there. That’s it.”