School program give students free devices

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Students with Effingham Community Schools are getting free devices to help with remote learning.

Laptops are being given to those in fifth through eight grade. Students in pre-k to the fourth grade will receive a tablet.

It is a part of their One-to-One Device Initiative to ensure students can learn from home.

“This is an option they’ll be able to log on from home,” says Superintendent Mark Doan. “This is the platform that we use with our teachers. Student’s should be able to converse and meet the needs, and obviously in the best way possible with remote learning.”

Effingham Schools are still in the process of giving out the technology.

The School District will be helping more than 2,300 kids.