OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairieview-Ogden CCSD officials said the playground at their Ogden school is is closed until further notice.

In a Facebook post, they said the property was damaged, trash was left behind and graffiti on the building led to this decision.

WCIA reached out Thursday to the district’s superintendent to see if they had any ideas of who would have created the mess. The message has not yet been returned.