SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday.

According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the school day.

Officials stated, “No specific details were provided but we take all threats seriously.”

They said the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office was notified and immediately dispatched to the school. District staff also reported to the school to establish the safety of all students and staff.

Students at Jefferson Middle School were dismissed in an orderly and smooth dismissal with no incident.

Out of an abundance of caution, several Sheriff’s cars were in the area and remained present until all students were dismissed and staff could leave the building safely.