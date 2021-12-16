School officials being proactive about latest TikTok trend

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials locally and nationwide are telling parents about the latest student crime trend that has cropped up on the social media app TikTok. This trend has students calling in bomb and shooting threats to schools this Friday.



The trend is not unique to any local school district, and social media threats like this have been seen before. However, school officials and police are urging parents to watch their children’s social media activity and talk to them about appropriate behavior online.



A mass e-mail to parents from Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Dr. Lindsey Hall on Thursday said police have found this new threat to be not credible, but the district and police will continue to keep an eye on the situation. Hall also said parents and students should report suspicious activity to the district or police.