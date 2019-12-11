School offers PB & J sandwiches throughout the day

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — With final exams upon students, a Central Illinois school has found a new way to help them concentrate.

Eisenhower High School in Decatur set up a peanut butter and jelly station. On Friday, students were allowed to wear pajamas to school if they brought in peanut butter, jelly or a dollar for bread supplies.

Teachers say they thought this would help students stay full and focused. “We don’t normally bring snacks to school so this just helped get through the day,” said junior Kerrigan Boyn.” Teacher Amanda Duckworth said they do offer breakfast in their building, but some students show up late or they are still hungry afterwards.

Teachers hope to keep the station open throughout the school year. If you want to make any donations, you can drop off supplies or money at Eisenhower’s front office.