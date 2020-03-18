School offers free meal pick-ups for students

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove is helping students by offering free meal and milk pick-ups.
In the bags are snacks for breakfast and/or lunch.
Parents/guardians can stop by the school in their vehicle and pull up anytime until 12:30 p.m.
Villa Grove also left out a cooler filled with 600 cartons of chocolate milk Wednesday afternoon. By 3 p.m., all milk was gone. There will be more tomorrow.
Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all Illinois public and private schools to be closed.
Villa Grove CUSD #302 will be closed from Tuesday, March 17th until classes resume on Monday, March 30th.