School offers free meal pick-ups for students

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove is helping students by offering free meal and milk pick-ups.

In the bags are snacks for breakfast and/or lunch.

Parents/guardians can stop by the school in their vehicle and pull up anytime until 12:30 p.m.

Villa Grove also left out a cooler filled with 600 cartons of chocolate milk Wednesday afternoon. By 3 p.m., all milk was gone. There will be more tomorrow.

Governor JB Pritzker has ordered all Illinois public and private schools to be closed.

Villa Grove CUSD #302 will be closed from Tuesday, March 17th until classes resume on Monday, March 30th.

