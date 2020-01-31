School nurse recognized for saving student’s life

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — A school nurse was recognized Thursday night for saving the life of one of her students.

Katie Fritz is a senior and basketball player at Salt Fork High School. During lunch, she had a cardiac event and collapsed. School nurse Jenny Birge was paged. She did CPR and used and AED on her. After two shocks, Fritz’s heart rhythm was restored.

“They say your training and adrenaline takes over and you just kick in and go,” said Birge, “and I really did not have time. I went through the motions and did what had to do, I didn’t really have time to think.”

Fritz said she was told she didn’t have a pulse for several minutes. She said she’s grateful to be alive, and thanks Birge for saving her.

“She is very simply a hero as Dr. Chan put it,” said Fritz. “She should be recognized as so, and tonight that really proved to the community to recognize her as a hero.”

Fritz returned to school this week. She was diagnosed with a congenital disorder, meaning she won’t be able to competitively play basketball again.