School needs volunteers because there aren’t enough teachers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Hope Academy has gone through some big changes this school year. “William Harris Elementary School closed as an elementary school, and so we put those students here,” said Sarah Schrader, Principal at Hope Academy. They went from about 500 to over 700 students. The school had a teacher shortage, so now there’s a bigger need for more help. “More kids so more opportunities for students to have some difficulty with their peers,” said Schrader. “Hope has a larger number of vacancies which is definitely having an adverse effect on the climate and teaching and learning,” said Jeff Dase, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.

The district formed a Help Hope Committee. Volunteers will have one hour time slots to come into the classrooms to assist teachers. You don’t need teaching experience, but must go through a district volunteer process and background check. Melverta Wilkins just signed up. “If any part of this community is failing or if any part of the community is needing help that is what we do. We all kick in and we support,” said Wilkins.

“The primary goal is to provide support so that quality teaching and learning can take place and sometimes with an additional adult in the room they can partner up to have different activities,” said Dase. Dase says there’s another goal too. “Dispell a lot of the rumors that this is a wild place. The kids are great here.” said Dase. “I think we’re just asking parents to be patient as we feel our way and find our way through the increase in students and the change in staff,” said Schrader. The first volunteers have already been in the classrooms. There is a volunteer orientation on Wednesday, Februray 5th. It’s at Hope Academy at 6:30pm.