School may close Tuesday if leak not fixed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Central High School officials said they might not have school Tuesday if they can’t get a leak fixed.

In an email, officials said a leak was found under the floor of the school’s basement near the cafeteria. They said they are working to get it fixed as soon as possible as it affects the ability to heat half of the building.

In order to fix the leak, an asbestos abatement of tile will have to be done so they can get to the leak. They will have to also go through a concrete slab, fix the leak and replace the concrete. Officials said, “asbestos abatement of tile and tile adhesive does not require full containment as the material is considered non-friable when a licensed contractor is used to properly remove it.”

If the work is not able to be done by the start of the school day Tuesday, officials said they will need to consider closing Central for the day. “We won’t know for sure, though, until the concrete slab above the leave is removed and we can see the extent of the work needed.” They said to continue to monitor school social media pages, their website and alert systems. They will give an update before the start of the school day on Tuesday.