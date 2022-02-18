UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) —

The masking policy at Urbana schools remains unchanged. Masks will continue to be required, according to a representative with the district.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Masking policies at Central Illinois’s five largest school districts continued to shift following the 4th District Appellate Court’s late-night ruling Thursday.

Decatur schools switched to masks recommended policy as of Friday afternoon, among other COVID-related mitigation changes.

Masks will continue to be required in Champaign schools. A Unit 4 School District representative added, “At this time, all existing district safety protocols remain in effect. We will share any updates if and when things change.”

The policy remains unchanged from Wednesday in Springfield schools. District 186 “plans to continue encouraging, not requiring, mask use and other COVID-19 mitigations in our schools.”

Danville will vote Tuesday to keep or change its policy that requires masking currently.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM DECATUR SCHOOLS:

“The following will take effect when students and staff return on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, following the Presidents’ Day holiday:

Masks are RECOMMENDED for all students, staff, parents, volunteers, visitors, and community members to wear when inside all DPS facilities. This includes during school hours, as well as during athletic events and extra-curricular activities held inside our facilities.

This includes during school hours, as well as during athletic events and extra-curricular activities held inside our facilities. Students and staff who have COVID symptoms or test positive for COVID will be asked to quarantine for a minimum of five (5) days.

Masks are recommended on school and public buses and when using district-provided transportation.

DPS staff are still recommended to submit weekly COVID testing if they remain unvaccinated.

In an effort to keep our students and staff safe, volunteers and visitors must show either proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID test upon entry to school buildings.

Please note: these mitigations may change at any time, if COVID numbers in our schools or our community rise. We will keep you informed of any changes.”