School looking into “cyberbullying” incident

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Cyberbullying can be a big problem with all of the social media apps that are out there now, and one mom in Vermilion County wants to put a stop to that.

Amberly Schlechty says her third-grade daughter was physically and verbally harassed by older girls from the Hoopeston Area Middle School.

She says even though the bullying happened after school hours, it’s only part of the problem. Schlechty says the junior high students locked her daughter in a room while they harassed her, and later posted videos of the incident to social media during school hours.

Schlechty says, yes, bullying is common with kids, but there should be no excuse for cyberbullying because it spreads fast among students.

“She was physically hurt, and it breaks my heart that she was hurt…and especially mentally [hurt],” says Schlechty. “No one in the world should ever hurt you, especially as a child.”

Schlechty says since the video was shared at school, she thinks the students should face consequences. She has tried several times to talk to the school, but hasn’t received any clear answers for days.

The Hoopeston School District Superintendent, Robert Richardson, told us he is aware of the situation and is currently looking into what happened.

The U.S. Cyberbullying research center does yearly studies that look at online harassment. The center said in 2019 alone, about 40% of minors said they’d been victims of cyberbullying out of nearly 5,000 survey respondents.