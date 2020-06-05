School leaders stand with black community

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — School leaders in Champaign and Urbana said they are standing with the black community.

The two superintendents released a statement together. It said they understand the grief many feel over the “senseless” killings of George Floyd and others like him. They also asked for black members of the Champaign and Urbana communities to tell school officials how to do better.

Before that, Urbana Middle School’s principal also posted a video saying they stand with the black community. “We’re doubling down on our efforts to-for equity across all facets of schooling including academics, social-emotional support and learning and restorative practices,” said Joseph Wiemelt. Those responses came out after a group called Black Teachers Alliance released a statement urging school districts in the area to speak up.