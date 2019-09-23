School issues draw concerned parents to meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Frustrated parents are expected to show up at the Champaign School Board meeting Monday night. A student was cut during what the district said was a play fight at Dr. Howard Elementary School last week. Parents said they want reassurance this won’t happen to anybody else.

The student has more than a dozen stitches and hasn’t been to school since she was cut on a bathroom stall last Monday.

Police did investigate, but said there wasn’t a weapon and don’t believe bullying was involved.

Dozens came to the PTA meeting last week to find out what the school would do to prevent future accidents or violence. District representatives at that meeting told parents there was a lapse in school policy. It’s a rule that only two students are allowed in the bathroom at a time and they’re supposed to be supervised.

Parents were also upset about what they called a lack of information the district released in a timely manner.

The principal said he was open to creating a task force to address the problem and come up with solutions. The family of the girl who was hurt said they would be talking to a lawyer to make sure nothing has been missed.

Parents plan to talk during public comment about the incident, but the issue is not an agenda item for the meeting. It’s unclear if the board plans to respond to what parents have to say.