DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in Macon County are one step closer to getting employed.

Decatur Public Schools held a hiring event for its seniors at Eisenhower High School. It was on their football field and had over 25 local employers – like Catepillar, Inc. and Richland Community College.

Students could sign up for careers that interest them. Officials with Decatur schools say they are shifting their focus from college-ready to career-ready.