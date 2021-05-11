School honors student that passed away

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham community is remembering Nolan Piper today. He was a third-grade Glenwood elementary student who died last week.

The school was decorated with ribbons in his honor. Teachers wore bright colors to show how cheerful he was.

“His laugh was contagious. He was extremely proud when he accomplished something, it made your heart incredibly happy to see,” says one of the school’s special education teacher.

“He was such a blessing to know and work with. He will be greatly missed.”