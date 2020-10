DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a happy reunion for one first grader and her father on Friday morning.

Northeast Elementary Magnet School said they were happy to be a part of a “welcome home” moment for the student’s father, Sergeant Bryce Apel.

Photos on the school’s Facebook page show students and others lining the sidewalk with welcome home signs. A video even shows the girl running and leaping into her father’s arms.