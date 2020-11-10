School group switches gears to bring in donations for food pantry

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Meridian Middle School organization thought they would have to cancel their annual drive for a local food pantry. However, now their advisor said they will be able to make a great donation.

Mindy Deckard, who has been an advisor for the Meridian Junior Honor Society for four years, said for the past 20 years they have collected cans for the Blue Mound Food Pantry. With the ongoing pandemic, school leaders were afraid to bring in the canned goods if for some reason they needed to switch to full-remote–they are currently using a blended plan. They were concerned about having the cans in the school and not being able to get them donated in their desired time frame.

So, they decided to switch over to a cash donation fundraiser. They had done cash donations before, but Deckard said they did not know how successful the all-cash donation drive would be. However, she stated it has been a huge success.

For the drive, the students came up with a theme, as they do every year. This year, they picked Stranger Things, which Deckard said was fitting for how this school year has been.





These photos show the gauges created to show how much money was raised in each grade at Meridian Middle School.

No matter how strange the school year has been, Deckard said the students have been leaders in the drive. “This is really student-led. The kids take the initiative.” They made flyers advertising their drive and made gauges to put up in the cafeteria so everyone knows how much each grade is bringing in.

Their goal is $750. With four days left of their drive, they are up to $735, according to Deckard on Monday night. “Here’s hoping we surpass our goal,” she said.

Not only are the students raising money for the food pantry, Deckard said they are also raising it for bragging rights. “It’s usually the 8th graders that win it, but the 6th and 7th graders work really try.” The winners also get Hawk-bucks, which is part of the schools reward system.

Deckard said at the end of each day, the gauges are updated with how much money was brought in that day. The students then get to see who is in the lead when they come in the next day. “I’ve had some students ask if I can update it at lunch and I tell them it’s a surprise.” Students can also see the day’s results on Facebook.

Not only is the money going to help their community, but also their fellow students as their donations help many families in the area. Deckard said she is really proud of her students for the work they have put into the drive.

It is not just the students that can contribute to the drive. Deckard mentioned Krekel’s in Macon made a donation to each of the classes.

If you wish to make a donation, you can take a check written to Meridian Middle School or cash to the school. You can tell them which class you want it to go towards or your donation will be distributed among the classes.