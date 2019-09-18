School gives garden fresh experience to families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One school spent Tuesday evening going green. Thomas Paine Elementary held its Garden Night and Recycling Fair.

Families got to experience the school’s sensory garden, sample organically grown and fresh picked vegetables, and learn about meal prep.

Coordinators say students are involved in every step of the process of the garden.

“We have seeds starting lights setups so they can start the eggplants and the tomatoes early in the spring, and the lettuces,” said Jamie Minnart, Co-Garden Coordinator. “So we start inside before we can even grow outside. So they get to take care of those through the early spring. Then when it’s time to plant outside, they get to plant those things.”

Families also learned about recycling from the Student Recycling Club.