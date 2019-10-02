School fights, threat deemed unrelated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A string of fights that broke out at Centennial High School have been deemed unrelated to a separate threat made against the school.

In an email sent to parents and obtained by WCIA, principal Chuck Neitzel said there “is no known connection between (Tuesday’s) incident and the social media rumor.”

“To clarify, this is what we know: separate fights broke out among students,” Neitzel wrote. “Staff members were injured addressing the altercations. Staff and administration were able to resolve the situation and restore order and police were notified. There is no known connection between the incident and the social media rumor.”

District officials confirmed that “several” staff members were injured in Tuesday’s fight, but said the injuries were not “significant.”

Police increased their presence at the high school earlier today after a Snapchat post from Tuesday evening warned Centennial students that the school would be “shot up” on Wednesday.

A Champaign police spokesperson said the threat was unsubstantiated.

Neitzel said in the email to parents that the increased police presence would continue throughout the rest of the week “to help reassure students and families.”