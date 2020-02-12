School encourages students to be heart healthy

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA)–Some students at a school in Macon County can’t sit still, and their teachers are encouraging them to keep moving.

Argenta-Oreana Middle School just got new heart rate monitors for its gym class, and teachers are noticing some positive improvements. Students who aren’t as athletic and usually get frustrated when they have to play team sports are now more excited to stay active.

The heart rate monitors track what percent of the maximum heart rate the students are using. The school got them in January, and they have used them for about 15 classes. P.E. teachers have noticed a lot of kids are excited to meet their activity goals for class. They’re hoping this device encourages them to think about health beyond gym class. ​​They have about 40 heart rate monitors. They got a grant for partial funding last year. It was about 2100 dollars. The school and their parent organization helped cover the rest of the costs and help with equipment.​