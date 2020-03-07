School employee tests positive for COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — Officials said a woman tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a cruise last month. They said she worked at a public school for days before getting medical attention.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials said the woman worked as a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago. Officials said she was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco following a February cruise.

They said she came back to work on February 25 and worked until March 2. School officials said classes at Vaughn Occupational will be cancelled next week.

